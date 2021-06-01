Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has asked Ugandans in diaspora especially the Baganda to refrain from what he described as increased tendencies of misuse of social media platforms by posting hate and sectarian messages aimed at tainting the kingdom’s image.

He made the remarks while opening a conference of Buganda Bumu North American Convention (BBNAC).

He used the zoom technology to address his subjects.

Kabaka explained that if people learn how to use these social media platforms well, the platforms can help to spur development in the kingdom.

“These platforms are very crucial but we have to be very careful. If we use them well, we can use it to promote development but if we misuse these social media platforms, they can be disastrous to us,” he warned.

Kabaka said social media users in Uganda have a tendency of spreading propaganda and sensational information.

He said that the enemies of the kingdom have continuously used these platforms to degrade and attack the kingdom with the aim of frustrating it’s progress.

“Let’s not give them [enemies] gaps because there are some people among us especially the Baganda who are being used to spread this wrong information triggered by our enemies,”he noted.

The kabaka applauded the people in the diaspora for loving the country warning them to be very careful about the kind of information they consume on social media.

Kabaka’s appearance also re-assured his subjects about his health status.