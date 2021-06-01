As part of efforts to revive Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism industry after the disastrous second COVID-19 wave, the government has started a vaccination drive for people involved in the industry and those who live around the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
The lake, a popular tourist attraction, has been deserted over the last few weeks due to the surge in coronavirus cases across the country. The vaccination process has been sped up to protect people from the virus.
Awareness campaigns are also being organised in the area.
The tourism department, meanwhile, has started to rapidly vaccinate those who are either directly or indirectly involved with the industry so that as more people start to visit the Valley, they may not be at risk.
This special drive is going to different destinations including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Nigeen Lake and Dal Lake, popular among tourists in the peak season.
According to Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary of Tourism, people in the industry within the category of prioritised groups are being vaccinated.
