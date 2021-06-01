Former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Katumba Wamala has spoken from his hospital bed at Medipal International Hospital saying “I will be fine, I will survive”.

In video footage with his relations, a composed Gen Katumba addressed all his children and everyone saying “I have been given a second chance.”

“All my children, I will be fine, I will survive. We have lost Brenda, that is God’s plan she had done nothing to this world but the bad guys have done it. God has given me a second chance,” Gen Katumba said.

Gen Katumba said he did not have bad injuries and he will be fine.

“Do not worry, I do not have bad injuries, just the arms and I will pull through. I am with the doctors and they are doing everything possible,” he added.

Gen Katumba was shot this morning at Kisota Road, which connects Kisasi and Bukoto suburbs.

He was in the same car with his daughter Brenda Nantongo Wamala who died on spot as well as their driver Haruna Kayondo said to be at the rank of sergeant.