The Court of Appeal in Kampala has said it will give on notice, its judgment in the case in which city businessman, Muhammad Ssebuufu is challenging his 40 year jail sentence over murder.

On Tuesday, when the case came up for hearing, the panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal including Catherine Bamugemereire, Christopher Madrama and Fredrick Egonda Ntende said they would consider written submissions from both sides before coming up with a judgment in the matter.

“We have adopted the written submissions by both parties. We will deliver the ruling on notice,” the justices said.

The case

Ssebuufu was in 2019 convicted and sentenced to 40 years imprisonment for the murder of Donah Betty Katushabe, a Kampala businessman who was kidnapped and later killed at the former’s Pine Car Bond along Lumumba Avenue.

Evidence presented before court indicated that Katushabe owed shs9 million to Ssebuufu for a car she had bought from his bond and when she failed to pay the balance on time, the businessman hired people who kidnapped her and was beaten and kicked at the bond .

She later succumbed to injuries.

Ssebuufu was convicted together with seven others of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery.

The group now wants court to overturn the earlier decision by the High Court saying they were convicted wrongly and that the court errored.