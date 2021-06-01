President Museveni has said it is unfortunate that the bodyguard didn’t shoot dead the gunmen who attempted to kill the former Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala.

Unknown assailants reportedly travelling on two motorcycles opened fire at Gen Katumba Wamala’s vehicle on Tuesday morning killing his daughter and driver instantly before riding away.

Speaking about the incident, the president said he had been informed that the bodyguard shot in the air to scare away the assassins but noted the bullets should have been aimed at them directly.

“The bodyguard should not have shot in the air. He should have shot to kill. We could be having a dead terrorist instead of scaring away the terrorists. His shooting saved Gen. Katumba by scaring the criminals away,” Museveni said on Tuesday afternoon.

“However, killing one or more of the terrorists would have done the same and more.”

The president however said no stone will be left unturned in the quest to find the assailants who ended the lives of the former UPDF Chief of Defence Forces’ daughter and driver.

This is not the first incident in which high profile government officials have been shot at.

In the past, prosecutor Joan Kagezi, AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi , Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and ASP Muhammad Kirumira have been shot in a similar fashion.

Several muslim clerics were also killed in the same manner by assailants moving on motorcycles who opened fire at their vehicles.

In one of his addresses, President Museveni urged member s of the public not to allow any motorcycle to follow them, advising that in case one seen a boda boda trailing them, they should get out and “sort” them.

Following the fate of shootings, the president directed the immediate installation of CCTV cameras to help deal with these criminals.

Consequently, such cases of murder by shootings had drastically gone down.

With CCTV cameras in , it is hoped that these will be crucial in identifying the masterminds of the latest shooting and the subsequent investigations.

Police are however yet to issue a formal statement on the incident that happened on Tuesday morning.