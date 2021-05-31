Young lawyers have been encouraged to work with passion, honesty, integrity and observe ethical conduct that befits the calling of advocates.

The remarks were made by the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu while presiding over the enrolment of 208 lawyers as advocates of the High Court at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.

The mass enrolment was split into two sessions to observe the Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The process entailed the new officers of court registering their names on the roll of advocates and receiving practicing certificates.

With their new practicing certificates, the advocates can now appear in Magistrates Courts for a period of one year. Thereafter, they will be eligible to appear before the High Court.

Langa urged them to never forget their duty to the court, clients, and the community.

She added that legal practice requires due diligence, patience, professionalism, self-respect and the fear of God.

Pheona Nabaasa Wall, the president of Uganda Law Society (ULS) implored the advocates to be faithful, available, and teachable in their practice.

“By this inherent initiation, you are endowed with the cardinal responsibility to be faithful at your duty in the fight for justice,” Wall said.

She also reminded them that upon admission to the Bar, they are enjoined to conduct themselves in conformity with the Advocates Act and all regulations made thereunder.

Speaking on behalf of the Uganda Law Council, Aaron Motoka briefed the new lawyers about the code of conduct that they are bound to as advocates of the High Court and shared tips on how to excel as a lawyer.