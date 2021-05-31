Police have said a total of 2124 people were over the weekend arrested as security intensified operations against members of the public violating Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said there has been complacency in regards the adherence to the set guidelines prompting security to swing into action to enforce the guidelines.

“We arrested 2124 people well as 405 motor vehicles and 2888 motorcycles were impounded. The arrested people will be arraigned in courts of law well as the vehicles and motorcycles will be issued with Express Penalty Scheme fines,”Enanga said.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, over 700 were arrested in Kampala alone for violating the Covid guidelines.

“The biggest number was arrested while in bars during the weekend and also driving vehicles beyond curfew while intoxicated. They are to be arraigned in courts of law today afternoon for allegedly doing a negligent act likely to spread an infection of disease,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Police Director in charge of Operations, AIGP Edward Ochom last week said Police commanders in various parts of the country had been directed to intensify operations to crackdown on violators of Covid SOPs.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson said the heightened operations target operators of public transport like taxis, buses and taxis among other groups of people.

“We have realized people are now complacent and don’t adhere to the guidelines. Many bars are stealthily operating, taxis and buses ferrying 100% capacity of passengers whereas many members of the public no longer practice social distancing, putting on of masks and sanitizing. Many businesses especially in the outskirts of the city operate beyond the 9pm curfew time. Commanders have been asked to crack down on all these,”Enanga said.

He insisted that the operations will continue.

The development comes on the backdrop of a surge in new Covid infections, especially in Kampala.

On Sunday, 690 new infections were registered out of 5,166 samples tested by the Ministry of Health.

Of these, Kampala continued to dominate with 415 cases, Wakiso 88, Moroto 49, Tororo 25, Busia 4, Luwero 10, and Moyo 9 among other districts.

In the past four days since Mya,28, 2021, Uganda has recorded over 2000 new Covid cases and of these, Kampala which is currently considered the hotbed of the virus in the country accounts for over 1200 new infections.

President Museveni on Saturday warned that the new Covid variants from South Africa, Nigeria, UK and India are more deadly than the original one from China.

He however asked members of the public to adhere to the set guidelines or else the consequences would be dire.