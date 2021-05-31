Pine Car Bond proprietor, Muhammad Sebuufu’s murder case has headlined the list as the Court of Appeal is set to hear 30 criminal appeals in the next two weeks.

Ssebuufu was in 2019 sentenced to 40 years imprisonment by the High Court in Kampala for the murder of business woman Donah Betty Katushabe.

According to the cause-list issues by the Court of Appeal Registrar, the businessman will seek to overturn the 40 year sentence handed to him in the session that starts today.

The two week session to be presided over Court of Appeal judges Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, Catherine Bamugemereire and Christopher Madrama has 11 murder, five aggravated defilement and three Anti-corruption related appeals.

The other appeals being handled are two manslaughter cases , one arson, one rape, one unlawful possession of specimen of protected species, and two other cases.

The Justices will begin with six appeals including that of businessman Ssebuwufu Mohammed and seven others who are challenging their conviction and subsequent jail convictions for murder, aggravated robbery, and kidnap with intent to murder.