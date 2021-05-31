Sunday’s famous Tanqueray Bottomless Brunch at Le Chateau restaurant, Nsambya was nothing short of an endless display of an ‘all-you-can-eat’ buffet menu worth feeding an entire fleet of hungry foodies.

The venue alone was a hub of Kampala’s foodies and fine dining lovers who attended the end of the month Sunday special that ran on from midday till kitchen closing time at 4:00pm.

Guests were treated to a banquet fit for Kings and Queens with DJ Slim Lion mixing a non-stop playlist that left many merrymakers beaming in bliss over their meals and company.

“The Sunday brunch days are the perfect escape from the normal routine days we have throughout the week and to top it all, nothing beats a relaxing chill like a nicely blended Tanqueray Gin and Tonic and a fine meal,” said Annette Nakiyaga, International Spirits Manager, UBL.

The Bottomless Sunday Brunches are an intimate favorite hangout spot for elite members of Kampala’s social scene pulling guests like Ron Kawamara, CEO of Jumia and his wife Cynthia, Helen Lukoma, Anita Fabiola amongst many others.

It’s also a perfect place to meet new people over a plate of roast pork, fine cuisine from around the world, all with a Tanqueray cocktail on the side, what’s more, the brunch is simply lavish. It’s hardly a surprise the brunch is highly attended.