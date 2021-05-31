The Ministry of Health has announced a mass vaccination exercise for Coronavirus at the Kololo independence grounds starting today, May,31, 2021.

According to the announcement, the daily exercise will commence at 9:00am and come to a close at 5:00pm.

“All those in the priority groups and those eligible for their second dose are advised to take note of the change,” a message from the Ministry of Health reads.

Addressing the country regarding the COVID-19 situation, Museveni said Uganda has confirmed four new variants from South Africa, Nigeria, UK and India which he said are more deadly than the original one from China.

“I am here to tell you that he who is not advisable was told clay doesn’t make canoes but he didn’t listen. When we had controlled the pandemic but all the measures were ignored by those who are not advisable,” Museveni said.

Museveni warned that the country risks recording many deaths from the virus if citizens ignore government advice on preventing the spread of the virus.

The development comes at a time when the number of new Coronavirus cases registered in the country has continued to swell.

Information from the Ministry of Health indicates that on Sunday, 690 new cases out of 5,166 samples tested were registered.

Of these, Kampala continued to dominate with 415 cases, Wakiso 88, Moroto 49, Tororo 25, Busia 4, Luwero 10, and Moyo 9 among other districts.

In the past four days since Mya,28, 2021, Uganda has recorded over 2000 new Covid cases and of these, Kampala which is currently considered the hotbed of the virus in the country accounts for over 1200 new infections.