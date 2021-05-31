Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday survived a chopper crash by minutes.

The chopper had flown Odinga and his entourage of four people from Kisumu to Gem in Siaya where he was to attend an event graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Helicopter, Bell 407, Registration 5Y-PSM, had dropped Mr. Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Gem location when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes but crashed.

According to a statement from Odinga’s handler, Denis Onyango, there were no fatalities as the pilot and four others who were on board escaped with minor injuries

“Mr. Odinga successfully proceeded with scheduled activities with the President,” Onyango states.