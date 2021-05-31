Known for its prestigious golf display and its luminous 19th Hole fun fair, the Singleton Challenge was at it again as golfers kicked off Round One of this year’s tourney on Saturday at the Entebbe Club.

The day started off with gruelling action-packed tee-offs on the green, as 62 pairs fought to stay afloat in the challenge and make it to the next round.

From the course, the golfers transformed into Old school hip-hop stars, clad in 80s’ and 90s’ themed attires, wigs; and anything to match the Oldies themed 19th Hole Experience.

Given the circumstances, and restrictions instituted by the Ministry of Health on public gatherings, the 19th hole experience was strictly limited to golfers and only lasted within the stipulated curfew time.

Nevertheless, the evening that was hosted by teacher turned comedian Daniel Omara, was a bevy of fun, as his witty jokes and comedic remarks sent golfers into a frenzy every time, he took the stage.

Speaking at the event, Singleton Brand Manager, Paul Rwandekeye congratulated those that braved the gruelling course and sealed their spot in Round Two of the tourney.

“ I want to say congratulations to those that have made it to Round Two, I know it hasn’t been easy, the green is always tough, but the 19th hole is always Singleton so why not toast to a great night ahead,” said Paul.

“I also want to thank our partners and co-sponsors Toyota Uganda, Rwanda Air, Case Medicare Entebbe, MultiChoice Uganda and Ballpark Insurance for joining us on this journey,” he added.

The 32 pairs that made it to round three will tussle it out on the green come June in a continued bid for the Championship.

The Challenge is a four ball – better ball format that is played within the course of seven months at the 71 par Entebbe Club with the finale slated for November 2021.