In commemoration of World Environment day, Uganda Breweries Limited staff in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment and Tree Adoption Uganda (TAU), have planted 5000 trees in Nakaseke District.

World Environment day is commemorated on June, 5 every year.

The activity to plant trees was also part of the initiatives to support the Running out of Trees(ROOTs) campaign launched in 2020 by the Ministry of Water and Environment to plant trees and also engage local stakeholders both private and public to make a contribution towards attaining the national restoration goals.

Speaking at the tree planting activity, David Onyango, the head of Communications and Sustainability at Uganda Breweries Limited emphasized the need to create good relations with the environment so as to fight the negative effects brought about by mismanagement of the ecosystem.

“Uganda’s catchment areas are vital in providing livelihoods to millions of Ugandans through activities like fishing, trade and providing fresh water. It therefore has become a necessity for Uganda Breweries every couple of years to recommit to tree planting activities in these areas in order to continue to support communities that depend on the lake for their daily bread. We strongly believe that for effective environmental management, improving the livelihoods of people is the first step in the right direction to sustainable growth,”Onyango said.

In 2018, Uganda Breweries Limited through its Water of Life initiative signed a partnership with the National Forestry Authority NFA and Rotary Uganda worth over shs200 million to jointly restore Gangu and Nawandigi Forest Reserves in Mpigi District and other forest reserves within the Lake Victoria water catchment areas.

As Uganda Breweries celebrates 75 years on July, 27, the company’s top executives together with a team of over 30 staff from the E – Green Team planted 5,000 tree seedlings on 75 hectares with an aim of restoring forest cover within forest reserves in Lake Victoria Basin catchment area.

In 2018 the E-Green team received and planted at least one tree seedling at their home, which saw the business plant over 500 trees of several varieties in one weekend in and around the areas they live in.

Tree Adoption Uganda came on board the Running out of Trees Campaign this year to ease monitoring, maintenance, transparency and most importantly accountability of the project and to ensure that the planted trees mature to full capacity.

The Running out of Trees campaign is a 5- year initiative that will run until 2025 to ensure a total of 200 million trees are planted across Uganda.

It is anchored around private sector joining development partners in supplementing government efforts on the conservation and protection of mainly indigenous tree species that are being lost to different human activities, resulting to an estimated 15million tons of carbon that would have adverse effects on our climate and wellbeing.