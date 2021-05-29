Turmeric Powder (Ekinzaali) and Charcoal Paste

You have probably been through skin breakouts, pimples, black heads and like my friends, tried the most expensive cosmetics to get the skin you desire. What you did not know however, is there are plenty of herbs and spices you use in the kitchen that could be the answer to your skin issue.

It’s been ages since I last bought expensive cosmetics for my skin, this is because I have turned to the very basics in my kitchen and the rest is history. From spices, herbs, oils(olive oil and coconut oil) I will be showing you just how you can get smooth, even toned skin without spending an arm and leg.

Turmeric powder and charcoal dust

The turmeric spice has been my gold. Literally in keeping my skin, fresh, pimple free and subtle. This is a regime I follow once every week, but depending on nature your skin problem, you can use this regime any amount of times within the week, after all, it is an organic product without harm.

Process

Get your turmeric mixture ready.

Mix a table spoon of turmeric, with some lemon juice, charcoal powder(I prefer the normal charcoal used for cooking but you can also use activated charcoal tablets). Make a paste and set aside.

Wash you face with mild soap, I usually prefer bar washing soap. Yes you heard that right, simple old bar washing soap. Rinse off with room temperature water, because warm water tends to sack natural oils out of the skin.

Part your face dry and apply the turmeric paste, scrubbing in a circular motion. Leave on your face for about 10 minutes. In this 10 minutes, relax watching your favorite show or scroll through some facebook posts.

Rinse off with your room temperature water; apply just a few drops of olive oil or your favorite moisturizer.

When you mix these two base ingredients, here is what you attain, the charcoal will removes impurities because research has shown that charcoal can absorb toxins in your body, some beauty experts believe that a charcoal face mask can help draw impurities and dirt from your skin and thus reduce on acne breakouts and control oiliness.

Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components. These characteristics may provide glow and luster to the skin. Turmeric may also revive your skin by bringing out its natural glow. You may want to try a turmeric face mask at home to see if the spice has any positive effects on your skin.