President Museveni has moved closer to naming a new cabinet after the ruling NRM party on Friday released a list of its members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The Central Executive Committee, the top organ of the ruling NRM party sat on Friday and approved a list of 22 members whose names have been sent to the Speaker of Parliament for consideration as members of the Appointments Committee.

“I write in compliance with the rules of Parliament to forward to your office the names of 22 nominees of the National Resistance Movement to the Appointments Committee of Parliament,” a letter by NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba reads in part.

List

The list includes former ministers Joyce Moriku Kaducu(State for Health) and Frank Tumwebaze(Gender); Okullu Abuka, Betty Engola, Rose Akello, Dr. Florence Assimwe, Sarah Mateke, Arinaitwe Rwakajara, Fred Kambale, Diana Mutansingwa and Sarah Najjuma.

Others are David Kabanda, Robinah Rwakojo, Cissy Namuju, James Kubeketeria, Denis Orone, Patrick Aeku, Irene Muloni, Fadil Twalla, Alex Ndezi, Benard Odoi and Catherine Mavenjina.

Implication

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament and according to rule 155(1) of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure; the committee is responsible for approving on behalf of parliament, the appointment of persons nominated by the president.

The committee is supposed to comprise of not less than fifteen and not more than twenty members designated by party whips on the basis of proportional party membership in the House taking into consideration the numerical strength of the parties and the interests of Independent members.

The appointments made by the president may be under the Constitution or any other appointment required to be approved by parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, who is the chair, receives the list of names nominated for appointment on behalf of the committee.

A name is considered approved by the committee if the votes cast in favour of that candidate constitute a simple majority of the committee members present.

The releasing of the list is an indication that President Museveni has moved closer to naming a new cabinet that was dissolved almost a month back.

However, the naming of some faces like Frank Tumwebaze and Joyce Moriku Kaducu on the committee is an indication that the two former minister are not returning to Museveni’s next cabinet since they can’t be on the vetting committee and at the same time ministers.

The development comes barely a day after the National Unity Platform named Mathias Mpuuga as the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, whereas John Baptist Nambeshe was named the new opposition Chief Whip.