Kaya’s Kitchen a designated essential retail business and one of the kind organic, specialty pet food manufacturing company, has opened shop in Kampala.

The company said they shall sell competitively priced organic, natural pet food and a comprehensive line of pet products.

“We love Kampala and noticed a gap in pet stores that provided a Ugandan made, organic, healthy community-based retail option with foods, treats and supplies. We aim to satisfy pet ownership needs, specifically cat and dog owners, in the area and are striving to create a fun & loving community of pet owners in the area,” said Kaya’s Kitchen Director Naiya Khagram Ruparelia.

Naiya said they have always had a keen interest in animals from an early age, not just for the companionship and cuddles they provide, but also other important factors like their, health, nutrition and overall wellbeing.

“I can’t wait to meet the people in the community. Share tricks, tips and stories of pet ownership!” she said.

She said Kaya Kitchen will partner with Ark Organics in this new venture.

Kaya Kitchen is located at Plot 4 Lower Kololo Terrace

The location has plenty of parking space, and new amenities.

“Shoppers with any dietary restriction or preference will be able to find something they love. Families will have access to the freshest produce and products while also contributing to conscious consumerism,” said Akshay Agarwal, the managing director of Ark Organics.