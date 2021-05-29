The day you feel you are working so hard for your partner just to look your way and appreciate all you bring to the table; you are in love alone.

If you have to initiate every conversation, do all the heavy lifting, if you all you do is apologise for the things you have done and those you do not know about, you are in love alone.

The day you have to apologise for their silent treatment either towards you or your friends, the concept of being in love with a ghost is just creeping in.

Here is the most painful fact for every side dish, he is in love with his wife. But just like every relationship, they have bad days.

You are the epitome of being in love alone if you open up your heart and fall in love with him because you believe;

that he is still married because of the kids. that he will leave his wife for you. that you will ever come as a priority before what he calls family. that his family forced him to marry her because she got pregnant on one drunken night

The day your partner feels the need to just lay back like a log for you to do all the work, the day you make sure that the other person cums and they just walk away when they do, you are in love alone.

When you lick them from head to toe, and all they do is lay back and expect you to be wet from all that hard work, leave them because all they will do eventually is leave you in love alone.

If she thinks that her beauty will do all the hard work in the sheets, and she doesn’t need to wiggle and make sure she is wet enough for you, leave before you find yourself in love alone.

Sex is a two-way street. Every lick deserves another. Every bend deserves a turn. Every kiss deserves parted lips. Every sexy WhatsApp message deserves a sexy reply.

No one said the only one gender is into sending compromising pictures. Everyone has a nipple to send. Everyone gets nude. If he ever asks for nudes, he should be able to send them in return.

The concept of being in love alone bites because you let them get into your head and heart. And in the end up, and all they do is take take take.

One way love is draining. It is the most tiresome thing you will let your heart take on. It will damage you that you may never see real love coming your way.

Love is not supposed to be hard to figure out. Love is not supposed to be painful. There is nothing like “I will do my part, and they will learn to love me.”

Till next time, if the love feeling is mutual, you will know. You will feel it in your soul. Stop making excuses. Let them go so you can make space for someone that will introduce you to orgasmic love.