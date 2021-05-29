Police in Kampala have arrested four men for allegedly hacking into the bank account for Gen Salim Saleh, who is the coordinator of the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and a brother to President Yoweri Museveni.

According to Charles Twine Mansio, the Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson, the quartet tried to steal shs43 million from the bank account held in Stanbic bank.

“It is alleged that on 16 April 2021, the suspects hacked into Gen Saleh’s email account and gave an express instruction to the bank manager to effect payment on telephone numbers 0704799395, 0707382702, 0750669242 and 0705588790 through the bank to wallet facility,” Twine said.

The CID spokesperson said that upon receipt of the email, the bank manager became suspicious since their client; Gen Saleh had never transacted business in such a manner and consequently sought proof of the same.

“Upon verification with Gen Saleh about the email transaction, he confirmed to the bank that the email was fraudulently sent and instructed that the transaction be cancelled. Through his Military advisor, a case file was opened at Special Investigations Division (SID) and the investigations commenced until the suspects were arrested,” Twine said.

He said that at the time of arrest, the four men were found with 613 fraudulently registered Sim-cards and computer laptops that are suspected to have been used to defraud other people using similar methods.

The CID spokesperson said the recovered exhibits shall be examined scientifically by experts to establish information that could be potential evidence for other related offenses from previous acts.

The suspects include Isma Katende, Mawejje Yahaya, Mukasa Tukiko, and Ssemwogere Steven.

“They have since admitted to having defrauded several people’s accounts from different banks. Other people arrested were seven registration agents from telecommunication companies that were fraudulently registering sim-cards and selling them, contrary to the Simcard registration guidelines issued by the Uganda Communications Commission,” he added.

According to Twine, the suspects will be arraigned to court on charges related to the Computer Misuse Act (2011) as well as the Penal Code Act.