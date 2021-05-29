Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda has announced a partnership with Unilever Uganda to promote safety against the deadly virus across their services stations all over the country.

The campaign named ‘Clean and Safe’ will involve deep cleaning and thorough disinfection of frequently accessed facilities at all Shell service stations across the country.

“We are grateful for this support and partnership from Unilever through which we will receive hygiene supplies worth shs10 million. Your health and safety whenever you visit us at Shell is our utmost priority,” said Gilbert Assi, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda.

“This partnership strengthens our hygiene protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone who comes to Shell. Our Shell service stations receive a large number of customers who access facilities ranging from fuel pumps, ATMs, Shell Select shops, partner restaurants, washrooms and service bays. This makes it imperative to ensure the health and safety of everyone who accesses our sites.”

The Country Director, Unilever Uganda Limited, Joanita Mukasa Menya noted that partnerships such as these are needed now more than ever, especially as the world is going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current pandemic has brought to the forefront the urgent need to prioritise sanitation and hygiene and the role that this can play in tackling preventable infections. I applaud Vivo Energy Uganda for their focus on health and safety of both customers and staff at Shell,” she said.