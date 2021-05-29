The opposition National Unity Platform yesterday appointed the Leader of Opposition and heads of committees in parliament.

Nyendo-Mukungwe Member of Parliament Mathias Mpuuga, previously of the Democratic Party emerged the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, making him the first legislator from Buganda to hold such a position.

The party also appointed Manjiya County MP John Baptist Nambeshe, formerly of the NRM as their Chief Whip, while other posts were filled by Francis Zaake (Parliament Commissioner), Medard Ssegona (PAC), Joel Ssenyonyi (Cosase), Betty Nambooze (Government Assurance) among other notables.

However, among the glaring missing appointees in the NUP include; former Presidential aspirant Abed Bwanika who now is a Member of Parliament for Kimanya- Kabonera on the NUP ticket.

Also absent is Bobi Wine’s fellow singer Hillary Kiyaga alias Dr. Hilderman who booted out Minister of Trade Amelia Kyambadde from Mawokota. Many have expected that his efforts in that constituency and his closeness to Bobi Wine would be rewarded.

Makindye East Member of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana, formerly of DP could be paying for his sins for having nominated FDC’s Ibrahim Ssemujju as speaker of parliament, as he is missing on the list, as well as his Makindye West counterpart, Derrick Nyeko former of the ruling NRM.

Nyeko is one of the few legislators who were with Bobi Wine in his recent protest at the constitutional square.

Meanwhile, Butambala MP Muwanga Kivumbi is a big miss in the committee appointments having bookmarked as a possible candidate for the Leader of Opposition or the PAC.

Kivumbi, who crossed from the DP to the NUP could have anticipated being among yesterday’s appointments, alas, he will have to wait for the shadow ministries.

Other misses include

Abubaker Kawalya- Rubaga North

Bashir Kazibwe- Kawempe South

However, not all is lost as NUP still is mandated to appoint shadow ministers, hence those missing appointments in the committees can still be appointed ministers in the opposition’s shadow cabinet.