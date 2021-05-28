Ugandan Emmanuel Nyirinkindi appointed Vice President of IFC, World Bank

By Samuel Muhimba

Emmanuel Nyirinkindi, a Ugandan national has been appointed Vice President of International Finance Corporation (IFC), a private sector arm of the World Bank Group.

As an arm of the World Bank Group, IFC is responsible for advancing economic development and improving the lives of people by encouraging growth of the private sector in developing countries.

Nyirinkindi’s appointment was confirmed by World Bank Group’s President David Malpass who in his statement recognized Nyirinkindi’s 14 years’ services at IFC mainly across infrastructure development.

“He brings more than 25 years of experience in infrastructure and private sector development, including his pre-IFC career leading Uganda’s infrastructure reform programme in the ministry of Finance,” Malpass quoted.

Prior to his latest appointment, the Ugandan has been serving as the Director Transaction Advisory Services at IFC.

He joined the organization in 2006 as a Senior Investment Officer in IFC Johannesburg Office.

Before joining IFC, he worked for the Government of Uganda’s Ministry of Finance where he was responsible for the introduction of PPPs in the electricity and railway sectors, and coordinated legal and regulatory reforms in the basic infrastructure sectors.

He also previously worked in the petroleum products industry in Uganda and with Makerere University’s Faculty of Commerce.

Nyirinkindi holds Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University.