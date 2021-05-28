The National Unity Platform (NUP) Vice President for Buganda Region Mathias Mpuuga has been appointed the Leader of Opposition in the 11th Parliament.

Mpuuga replaces FDC’s Betty Aol Achan whose party no longer makes majority opposition in Parliament.

Also appointed is the Manjiya County legislator John Baptist Nambeshe, who becomes the opposition chief whip replacing FDC’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda.

Busiro East County Member of Parliament Medard Ssegona will now head the Public Accounts Committee and will be deputised JEEMA’s Asuman Basalirwa.

The all men appointments also ensure that Mityana Municipality MP Zaake Francis Mutebi becomes the Parliament Commissioner , replacing FDC’s Francis Mwijukye while Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi becomes chairman COSASE (Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises) which was initially under FDC’s Mubarak Munyagwa.

On Thursday, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya told reporters that the party felt they were running out of time and would come up with a decision on Friday.