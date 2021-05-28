The Police in Nansana, Wakiso district have arrested a man over allegations of child trafficking.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Dhikusooka Katende Turaha, a resident of Kasubi was arrested from Nansana East 2B after 20 children between the ages of seven and 13 were rescued from his house.

“Yesterday, 27 May, Nansana Police recieved information of an alleged trafficker in the areas of Nansana 2 B and today morning (28 May 2021), an operation was conducted at the alleged premises. It is alleged that the 20 children were living in one bedroomed house, which the suspect was running as an NGO office,”Owoyesigyire said.

He explained that preliminary investigations have indicated the children speak different languages and are believed to have been trafficked from areas of Nebbi, Arua, Mbarara and Lira.

“They are also malnourished since they were receiving little or no food,”he said.

Owoyesigyire added that they have managed to get in touch with the a social welfare and probation officer to find alternative accommodation for the children as tracing for their families is ongoing.

“We are also trying to establish whether this NGO has a licence or not. So far, charges of trafficking in children have been opened for investigation.”

Of late,cases of child trafficking and trafficking in other persons have been on the rise.

Recently,Police in Elegu town in Amuru district arrested a 44 year old man who has been on the wanted list over child trafficking.

Bakaki Yunusu alias Kabbu was arrested earlier this month after a viral video bt the BBC on which he openly admitted to trafficking children abroad for many years for shs49 milion for eacho chold.

The 2020 Police Annual Crime Report released recently indicated that 666 persons were trafficked last year, an increase from the 455 people in 2019.

The law

The 2009 Anti-trafficking Act criminalises sex trafficking and labor trafficking .

The law prescribes punishments of up to 15 years imprisonment for offenses involving adult victims and up to life imprisonment for those involving child trafficking.