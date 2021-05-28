The National Unity Platform (NUP) announced its new leaders in Parliament on Friday Afternoon, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

NUP as the biggest opposition political party in the 11th parliament is mandated to come up with leaders of opposition in Parliament and a shadow cabinet.

The NUP party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya while releasing the new list said that they will use the positions available to them to further their struggle.

“NUP has consistently informed the nation that it will take all the leadership positions available to it, and use them to advance the strife for freedom and democracy in Uganda,” Rubongoya said.

Here is the full list:

Leader of Opposition in Parliament– Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo Mukungwe)

Opposition chief whip – John-Baptiste Nambeshe (Manjiya county)

Deputy chief opposition whip – Manjeri Kyebakutika (Jinja City Woman MP)

Commissioner of Parliament – Francis Zaake Butebi (Mityana Municipality)

Chairperson, Public accounts committee– (Medard Lubega Segona (Busiro East)

Vice chairperson, public accounts committee – Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality)

Chairperson COSASE – Joel Ssenyonyi (Nakawa West)

Vice Chairperson, COSASE – Lucy Akello (Amuru District Woman MP)

Chairperson, Government Assurances – Betty Nambooze Bakireke (Mukono Municipality)

Committee (GAC)

Vice Chairperson, GAC – Joseph Gonzaga Sewungu (Kalungu County West)

Chairperson, Local Government Accounts committee – Martin Ojara Mapenduzi (Bardeg-Layibi constituency, Gulu District)

Vice Chairperson, Local Government Accounts committee – Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssemakula (Nakaseke South County)

Representative, Pan-African parliament – Patrick Nsamba Oshabe (Kassanda County North)

Representative, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association – David Kalwanga Lukyamuzi (Busujju County)

Representative, Inter-Parliamentary union – Flavia Kalule Nabagabe (Kassanda District Woman MP)

Parliamentary Pension Fund – Aisha Kabanda (Butambala District Woman MP)

NUP also seconded Jolly Mugisha, the NUP deputy President for Western region to the National Consultative Forum (NCF) as its Deputy Chairperson .