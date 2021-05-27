The commander of the Special Forces Command, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has urged newly promoted officers to always mind about their health.

Muhoozi was presiding over the decoration of 169 officers of the Special Forces Command who are part of the 1236 UPDF officers who were recently promoted to various ranks by President Yoweri Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces in Uganda.

The SFC officers were promoted to the ranks of Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel, Major, and captain.

Speaking at the function held at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe, Muhoozi who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations wished the promoted officers success in their military careers but urged them to always be careful about their health.

The SFC commander urged the officers to work for the welfare and good health of their fellow men in uniform .

He also urged the officers to always work and respect the chain of command as well as their superiors.

“My advice to you all is that the military is not a job. It is a calling that requires constant work and at any one time you can be called to perform it. It is a vocation like people who join priesthood. It consumes all your time and so there’s need to accept and appreciate it,” he said.

He asked the officers to look back and reflect on where the SFC has come from, noting that journey is monumental but in the right direction.

Gen Kainerugaba also commended the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Yoweri Museveni for his usual close attention to all matters pertaining to the UPDF including the logistics and personnel.

He also noted that the SFC wouldn’t have reached where it is now had it not been for President Museveni’s “great leadership” .

Brig Vincent Senfuka who spoke on behalf of the newly promoted officers congratulated Gen Muhoozi for bouncing back as the SFC commander.

He urged officers to set good examples by demonstrating their potentials to their subordinates.

At the function, Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti- Corruption Unit was also decorated.

The ceremony was attended by among others, the Deputy Commander SFC, Brig Peter Candia, the Director Personnel and Administration, Brig. Felix Busizoori, Commanding officers, Commandants Senior and Junior Officers, family members of the promoted officers.

President Museveni last month promoted over 1000 officers at various ranks in the UPDF.

The promotions included seven Generals, 10 Colonels,13 Lt Colonels, 18 Majors, 62 Lieutenants and 61 Second Lieutenants including 03 professionals.

The promotions according to the UPDF leadership were based on exemplary service rendered to the country, passing of promotion examinations and successful completion of probation period in a rank.

Also considered was specialist and professionals in the field of legal, medical and engineering during the promotion.