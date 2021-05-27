Good evening,

Fellow Ugandans, I have come to inform the people of Uganda that the NRM party has opted not to give me the party flag for the position of Speaker of Parliament.

I have therefore decided to contest as even before, there have been very many attempts to eject me from the party leadership.

You recall during the CEC elections last year, there was tremendous state interference, intimidation, funding, but I won the contest of CEC National Vice Chair.

Today I was not given an opportunity to present myself to the electorate and one of the major reasons why am being pushed out is because of speaking on the issues of ordinary people.

I want to assure you, the people, that I will continue speaking on those issues.

Secondly, despite the constitution provisions, the position of the women has been relegated, this is against article 32. So I want to stand up for the rights of those who are still marginalised.

Therefore, I am appealing to the people of Uganda, to ask your representatives in Parliament to do the needful.

Thank you very much.