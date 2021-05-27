Veteran forward Emannuel Okwi who plays for Egyptian side Ittihad Alexandria FC has been named the new captain for Uganda Cranes.

Capped 82 times with 26 goals for Uganda, Okwi takes over the reigns of Dennis Onyango who announced retirement from the National team about a month ago.

Okwi, 28, will now don the armband as Uganda takes on South African National team, Bafana Bafana in an International friendly match scheduled for 10th June 2021, in Soweto.

Following his appointment, excited Okwi said representing Uganda is a privilege that he doesn’t take for granted.

“I appreciate the technical bench and my teammates for their trust. I also thank my fans for their continued support for the National team”- Okwi said.

The forward is widely remembered for scoring two goals in African Nations Cup that guided Uganda to their first-ever last 16 qualification since 1978.

Meanwhile Uganda Cranes Head coach Abdallah Mubiru has named a 34 man squad for the match against Bafana Bafana on 10th June 2021.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Watenga Ismael (Chippa United FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Tamale Simon (Bright Stars FC), Kigonya Mathias (Azam FC)

Defenders: Bwomono Elvis (Southend United FC), Wafula Innocent (Mbarara City FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa ( Montreal Impact FC), Kayondo Aziizi (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid ( Vipers SC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Ssemakula Kenneth ( BUL FC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC), Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Muhamud Hassan (Police FC).

Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC), Waiswa Moses Ndhondi (SuperSport United FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Sserubiri Ivan (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Serwadda Stephen (KCCA FC), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC), Orit Ibrahim ( Vipers SC), Akandwanaho Joseph (Bright Stars FC).

Forwards: Okwi Emmanuel (Ittihad Alexandria FC), Bassangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Kaddu Patrick (Youssoufia Berrechid), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Sentamu Yunus ( Vipers SC), Kambale Eric (Express FC) and Okello Allan ( AC Paradou).