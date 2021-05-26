Ugandan Diasporas two largest organizations are in a cut-throat competition in a three-a-way race for dominance.

The battle for supremacy between a new kid on the block UNAA Causes and UNAA, the oldest Uganda diaspora Organization is raging underground because of the Covid Pandemic.

The competition went on nonstop even during the peak of the Pandemic in North America.

Because UNAA holds its bi-annual elections this year, contenders of UNAA’s leadership are also proposing programs targeting both UNAA’s current leadership and their eight-year-old nemesis, UNAA Causes.

Late last year, UNAA’s current President, Henrieta Wamala took a Californian-based Community Life Insurance program Nationally by co-opting it into UNAA’s National North American Program.

Observers believe this was a response to UNAA Causes’ launch of an Uganda North American Development Fund in the Summer of 2020.

UNAA allocates $ 50,000 out of the $ 100,000 it receives from the Uganda Government every year to an annual Community Development Fund.

The Community Development Fund requires participating Communities to pledge allegiance by attending the annual UNAA Convention in a Quota.

The Privately funded UNAA Causes says its Development Fund is going to focus on nurturing and supporting Entrepreneurship in North America.

Last year, UNAA Causes launched the Real Estate Investment and Development Savings Club inspired by the success of the Kenyan Diaspora with multi-million dollar Real Estate Development Projects in Kenya.

In response, UNAA President Henrieta Wamala launched, UNAA Wallstreet to teach Ugandans in the USA how to trade in the Stock Market.

UNAA Causes and UNAA are touting their programs in different communities across North America.

Because this is an election year in UNAA, those aspiring to replace current UNAA President Henrieta Wamala have also joined the fray.

Current UNAA Deputy Speaker Mr. Albert Bakasara wrote an opinion last week in the Nile post about his camp’s plan for the future of UNAA.

In his piece, Mr. Bakasara who is running to be the new Vice President of UNAA proposed a Diaspora Village which has similarities to UNAA Causes Real Estate Investment and Development Savings Club.

It seems Mr. Bakasara’s camp is targeting both Henrieta Wamala and UNAA Causes.

Those privy to different Community forums in North America intimated to Nile Post that Mr. Bakasara kicked UNAA Causes CEO Mr. David Muwanga off the Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia WhatsApp group in March.

A source in Washington DC has confirmed that it’s apparent Mr. Muwanga’s marketing prowess was making the Bakasara camp restless and they feared losing potential voters to Miami, the location for UNAA Causes Uganda Festival & Expo.

Several UNAA Causes supporters on the DC forum questioned Mr. Bakasara’s democratic credentials, in his defense Albert argued that Mr. Muwanga is not a resident of DC.

It’s now over two months but Muwanga’s supporters want him back on the forum and Mr. Bakasara’s taking the centerpiece out of UNAA Causes business plans and making it the centerpiece of his camp’s UNAA campaign manifesto is going to resurrect the beef.

Frequently, members on the forum are asking why other non-DC residents are still on the forum yet Mr. Muwanga was defenestrated.

Insiders in North America say that while the campaigns and Convention competition are not visible on Facebook, they are on different Community WhatsApp groups.

Reached for comment, Mr. Muwanga dismissed it as a small misunderstanding.

“Other moderators on the forum have invited me back to join, I should be back soon,” he said.

We asked Mr. Muwanga too, whether UNAA Causes launch of a Financial Literacy Campaign last week was motivated by taking on UNAA Wallstreet?

“We have several business products, the Financial Literacy Campaign is sponsored, we received a sponsorship offer about two months ago to work with one of the World’s Best Life Insurance, Pension, and Retirement Conglomerates. The negotiations just took longer because it had to be the right fit for us,” he said.

UNAA Causes recruited NBS TV’s Barometer host and news anchor Zambaali Mukasa and Nation Media’s Sandrah Twinoburyo as the Face of its Miami 2021 business program.

UNAA is to hold its annual Convention and elections at Hyatt – Cincinnati in Ohio from the 3rd – 6th

While UNAA Causes Uganda Festival & Expo will take place from the 2nd – 6th in Miami at Fontainebleau Oceanfront Resort.