A survey released by the National Drug Authority (NDA) has indicated that at least twelve percent of drugs on the Ugandan market are substandard.

This according to the researchers puts the lives of Ugandans at risk.

According to Lubowa Nasser, the manager in charge of surveillance at the NDA, the fake drugs include Postinor, an emergency contraceptive, and Cialis which is used to treat male sexual function problems.

“When a lady takes a fake one, then after one month she will be calling the boyfriend to complain that she is starting to vomit, getting fever and such things. The man will be very bitter asking if she didn’t take the drug and they will both have no idea on what is happening,” Lubowa said.

The report also revealed that most of the users of these drugs cannot differentiate between the fake and original drugs, which makes it easy for the counterfeiting dealers to cheat unsuspecting clients.

Joseph Mwoga who is the Program Officer at the World Health Organization-Uganda said that they have now launched a campaign with NDA to educate the masses on how they can differentiate the fake drugs from the original.

“Do people know these things? The answer is no and because they don’t know, they usually do not care where they buy them which exposes them to fakes,” Mwoga said.

Mwoga said that the fake drugs on the market are also a hindrance to the economy because if someone buys a drug to get better and they don’t, they will be ill longer and not be able to be productive.

The researchers said that poor communities have been affected by the fake drugs most and the campaign to eradicate the masses will therefore start in city suburbs.