The newly elected Speaker of Parliament,Jacob Oulanyah has urged Parliament staff to desist from holding grudges which may affect their performance at the institution.

Oulanyah made the remarks as he spent the first day at work as speaker, meeting with the

directors of different departments of parliament.

“We should not carry grudges and anything that brings negative energy,” he said.

He also urged the staff to get down to work and serve the country.

“I want all the staff to release all the positive energy you have. Let’s serve this institution because this institution is a people’s institution. Let’s serve well,”he stated.

He said he will operate an open door policy that will require no appointment to meet him especially for the MPs and the directors of Parliament.

“My office requires no appointment for the people at the level of director and of course members of Parliament. I have never kept members of Parliament waiting. So I will continue with this same spirit,”he said.

He said given the fact that the speakership race caused a lot of divisions among the MPs, he will do whatever it takes to bring all the members at the institution together.

“This parliament is not for Jacob Oulanyah, it’s not for an individual member of Parliament.It’s for the people of this country.We are working for the interest of this country.Why do we have small grievances affecting want we must do for the people of this country?”he queried.