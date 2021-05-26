Democratic Party (DP) president, Nobert Mao, has said that the party has high expectations in the new leadership of Parliament.

Parliament on Monday elected Jacob Oulanyah and Anita Among as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament respectively, in a highly contested election.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Mao said that they expect the new leadership to have both soft and hard skills if the 11th Parliament is to get things done with minimum friction.

“The hard skills are the mastery of the roles,rules and traditions of parliament and how to apply them. Some of the most important soft skills are how to make all members feel valued, how to build consensus and restraint in the use of powers conferred on the office,” Mao said.

Mao also urged the new leadership to master the ability of controlling meetings so they don’t become unproductive while respecting everyone’s views.

Mao said that he had a chance to speak to both Oulanyah and Among after their respective wins and conveyed his congratulations. He however said that he had failed to reacher former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, but thanked her for her service.

“I also wanted to reach the former Speaker but her phone was off. I therefore passed on a message through her personal assistant. I want to thank the Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga for her leadership of the parliament over the years. In her tenure, she redefined the institution of parliament and gave it a stronger voice,” Mao said.

Mao said that Kadaga’a networking skills improved the image of the parliament worldwide and made it a model that many democracies look up to and emulate.

“Given her knowledge and experience, she still has a lot to offer the people of Uganda and the world. We offer her our appreciation and prayers.”

Norbert Mao served in the 6th and 7th parliament representing Gulu municipality.