Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor has urged lecturers to engage students online following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the university.

The Vice Chancellor said that at least eight students and staff of Kyambogo tested positive for COVID-19 and there is need to tighten observance to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reverse the trend.

“We have received information from the Director of Medical Services at our medical centre that there are increasing cases of COVID-19 infections in the University. So far six (6) students and two (2) administrative staff have tested positive,” the Vice Chancellor said.

“I therefore want to urge all deans and heads of departments to engage students through ODeL as planned and shown in the school’s schedule released by the academic register.”

The Vice Chancellor also urged all students and staff who present symptoms of COVID-19 to stay at home until they fully recover.

“I want to inform you that the country is facing a surge of Covid-19 and Kyambogo University might not be spared.”

The situation at Kyambogo comes at a time when the Minsitry of Health has already announced a spike in cases country wide.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine said that this week alone, they have confirmed six deaths of young people and urged the public to take caution.

Last week, the COVID-19 isolation and treatment center in Mulago which had been closed due to low cases in February was re-opened.