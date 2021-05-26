Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has warned the newly elected councilors, especially from the National Unity Platform(NUP) against any attempts to fight him.

In the Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA) council comprising of 54 councilors and sits at City Hall, majority of them subscribe to the newly formed National Unity Platform led by Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine.

Giving his inaugural speech on Wednesday, Lukwago, an FDC member warned councilors might be tempted to “stagger” along the way in the next five years but asked them to stay in their lane.

“There is a tendency of councilors staggering along the way but I warn you to stick to your lane. Know your limits. Get to understand your roles and stick to your lane,”Lukwago said.

Respect

Lukwago was in 2013 was voted out of office by councilors who accused him of incompetence and abuse of office.

He stayed out of office for over two years until he returned in 2016.

Lukwago who reminded the new councilors that he has seen it all in the past two terms said he has not had a smooth time as Lord Mayor for Kampala but said he has withered through all these troubled times.

He cited the 2011-2016 council dominated by the ruling NRM councilors that he said gave him a hard time but noted he went through everything until where he is now.

“I have seen it all. I was here as MP. The council here was predominantly DP. We fought and whatever happened is history. Between 2011 and 2016, the council was NRM and they impeached me but the following term they never returned. The previous term, most councilors were from FDC and I must admit having issues with them,”Lukwago said.

“It is now the NUP turn and this is a challenge to you. Move cautiously. Don’t think of enriching yourself overnight.”

Ironman Nkaada

Giving an example of former Express FC player Isaac Nkaada nicknamed the ironman for being rough on his opponents, Lukwago said won’t hesitate being rough if councilors provoke him.

“I am the most amiable person. I am a gentleman but if you tackle me the wrong way I can become tough. I can play a Nkaada. Let us play safe and not go into rough play. Let us respect one another,” he urged.