Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has urged the new Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah not to personalise the house.

Ssemujju, who finished third in the Speakership of the 11th Parliament race, said that Parliament should be left to operate as an institution and he will continue the fight to see that this is implemented.

Ssemujju made these remarks during a Tuesday TV interview.

“I wanted Kadaga who had personalised Parliament to be out, that has happened. Now I want to meet Oulanyah to tell him that you can not personalise Parliament like Kadaga did,” Ssemujju said.

“If he (Oulanyah) tries to personalise Parliament, then he should expect a fight from me on day one.”

Ssemujju said that Speakers of Parliament should not ‘turn them selves into kings and queens.’

“I want to see how Oulanyah will conduct Parliament, it should work as an institution.”

In yesterday’s highly contested election, Ssemujju finished 3rd in the race with 15 votes.

The Kıra Municipality MP and Forum for Democratic Change Spokesperson said that this did not come as a surprise to him.

“During the consideration of the age limit bill, we were suspended only seven yet we had agreed that we will not allow the SFC to get in. So I am used to this,” Ssemujju said.

Ssemujju said that opposition MPs who voted for Kadaga were opportunists, and that the hopes that this served as a lesson.

” The MPs were opportunists, they went for Kadaga who had numbers. Even when she was nominated, they were the one’s clapping. Now that has taught them a lesson, how do you vote for an NRM 3rd Vice Chairperson?”

Ssemujju congratulated the 15 MPs who voted for him.