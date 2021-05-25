Makindye West member of parliament Allan Ssewanyana has today picked forms to contest for the FUFA Presidency.

Ssewanyana becomes the second person after Proline FC director Mujib Kasule to pick the forms for football’s revered seat. The incumbent Moses Magogo is also expected to follow suit before today’s deadline.

Lawyer and Nyamityobora FC director Ali Ssekatawa has for long been belived to harboured interests in joining the race but it is reported that he is in advanced talks with Mujib to join his executive.

48 hours, a very small window

Mathias Bwiire the chairperson of FUFA’s electoral commission made it clear on Monday that the deadline for picking forms is today, Tuesday 25th may at 4:00pm.

Each candidate has 48 hours to return the fully filled forms.

All candidates are expected to return their forms on Wednesday on a specific time given to them upon picking them. For example, Mujib Kasule was told to return his between 12:00pm and 1:00pm while Allan Ssewanya is expected back between 2:00pm and 3:00pm.

The logic in this is to avoid possible clashes between rival camps that could arise in case they meet at the federation while returning the forms.

Kasule after picking his forms on Monday expressed concerns over the short window in which the candidates should gather signatures and return forms.

“How is someone supposed to gather all the signatures needed on the forms within 48 hours? As usual this is a way of frustrating those interested in challenging Magogo”, said Kasule.

Very pricey forms

Each candidate interested in the top seat and their executive should pay a non-refundable fee of 10 million Uganda shillings by the time they return their forms.

Mujib says this is very unfair from the federation.

“Another way the regime continues to suck money out of football people in these tough times. For them everything is an opportunity to make money,” said Kasule.

On the 21st of August at the 97th FUFA general assembly in Mbale, 88 football delegates will vote for the next FUFA boss. The odds still favour the incumbent but the mischievous nature of football is such that even the underdogs always have a chance.