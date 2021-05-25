KCB Bank Uganda commenced its annual corporate social responsibility drive, with a donation of Shs 7 million to Cure Hospital in Mbale district.

The donation will facilitate surgical operations for vulnerable children with life threatening conditions that include; hydrocephalus, spinal bifida, neural tube defects and brain tumors at the Cure Children’s Hospital.

KCB Bank Uganda, through its KCB Foundation carries out annual CSR activities in areas of health, education, environment, and humanitarian support, designed to respond to huge unmet needs of the society so as to achieve longtime and persistent business values and help disadvantaged people.

Speaking during the donation, Diana Komukama, KCB Bank Uganda, Head of Marketing and Communications, said that KCB Bank Uganda is invested in sustainable transformation of communities as part of its CSR approach.

‘As a sign of our commitment to sustainable development to alleviate poverty and enhance well-being, and as part of our philanthropic programs, we are extending support to the vulnerable children in Cure Hospital which serves the local community and is run on donation with limited resources,” Komukama said.

The neuro-surgery week, an initiative of the Rotary Club of Kampala-Muyenga in partnership with Cure Children’s Hospital was instigated to bring the neurological needs of children to the forefront, create awareness and provide free surgery for children, with support from partners.

Speaking about the bank’s donation, Tim Erickson, executive director, Cure Children’s Hospital, Uganda expressed his gratitude towards KCB Bank Uganda for their support towards the vulnerable children.

“Your investment in Cure, combined with funding from across the world is changing lives every day, for today and for eternity. We are delighted to partner with KCB Bank Uganda whose plea as a responsible corporate citizen is enabling us achieve our goal of the restoring dignity, physical and spiritual well-being of our children who are often times sidelined because of their physical in capabilities,” Erickson said.

Mary Muchigani, president of the Rotary Club of Kampala-Muyenga commended KCB Bank Uganda for joining the cause to create positive change in Uganda.

“Fruitful partnerships such as these will enable us achieve the sole purpose for which the neuro-surgery week was created. I applaud KCB Bank Uganda for its generosity and look forward to a sustainable working relationship as we positively impact lives across the country,” she said.