Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said that former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s defeat by Jacob Oulanyah should teach Ugandans that Museveni has no friends.

Kadaga lost to Oulanyah in the race of the Speaker of the 11th Parliament on Monday, bringing an end to her 20 year old reign as deputy and speaker of the August House.

Appearing On NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Tuesday, Lord Mayor Lukwago said that there is more to this loss that what meets the eye.

“Kadaga thought she was like an equal to President Museveni. This man has no friends, he has said it often. He has only colleagues,” Lukwago said.

Lukwago said that Kadaga now joins the long list of Ugandans that have been used by the President and dumped when their role on his chess board ends.

The Lord Mayor said that Ugandans should take lessons from this and unite if the change they want is to be realised.

“We should forget about these things that ‘oh Kadaga is challenging Museveni’ and we keep our hopes on that until Kadaga is also subdued and then look out for another individual, let us just unite and deal with this insanity for once and for all,” Lukwago said.

Lukwago said that Ugandans should deal with ending Museveni’s reign, instead of cheering individuals to take him on.

Asked to comment about the Speaker polls, Lukwago said that the polls were highlighted by drama, fraud, manipulation, politics and malice.

“The totally of the elections was a breakdown of political sanity. That was not an election, it was something else,” Lukwago said.

“The President was in charge of the whole process right from the time the decision was taken that Kadaga must go. It’s clear the Constitution is not in charge of the political realm in this country.”