The Directorate of Crime Intelligence in close coordination with the territorial Police in Kiira region and Bukedi South, have arrested two members of a gang, that was targeting the Indian community in Jinja.

According to the police spokesperson,Fred Enanga ,the gang has been demanding money from the Indians through written threats to murder; vandalising and stealing number plates in exchange for money under extortionist tendencies.

The suspects include; Owor Vincent, dealer in Airtel sim cards and resident of Agumam village in Tororo district; and Otim Boniface, a supermarket employee and resident of Tororo Railway quarters, Tororo district.

Enanga said that their task team established that on the night of April 23, the gang members, trespassed into the properties of Madhvani Group of Companies, on plot 23, Bell Avenue road parking yard.

“They vandalised six motor vehicles and stole number plates. They left a written note behind demanding for Shs 300,000, per number plate,”said Enanga in a statement.

He added that on May 19, the gang member attempted to prey on the Indian community in Jinja when they issued written threats to murder a 57 year old Indian businessman together with his family and fellow Indians, if they failed to remit money on their phone number.

“We have since identified the prime suspect as Ochwo Ponsiano, of Tororo district, who was captured on CCTV camera, while pinning the written threats at the premises of the victims in Jinja City. The gang members are majorly residents of Tororo district,” he said.

Enanga said at the weekend ,the director Operations, Edward Ochom, conducted on security assessment in Jinja City and met with several elders, religious leaders, Indian association, business community,media and gave them assurances following an evaluation of their operational and tactical plans in Jinja City.