Chris Obore, Parliament’s director of communications and public affairs has resumed work following a two-year Ping-Pong that ensured he stays on forced leave.

Obore was in September 2019 sent on accumulated forced leave, and access to his office revoked.

This came shortly after an investigation from the IGG on grounds that his recruitment was illegal, although Obore went to court to install an injunction, it was overlooked and he was booted from parliament.

However, on Tuesday morning, Obore was seen loitering around parliament premises, chanting greetings loudly and stopping by at each office uninvited.

Clad in a grey jacket and black bow tie, a completely excited Obore proceeded to what used to be his office and here he received keys from the parliament clerk, opening the door and sinking into his initial office chair.

Obore’s day coincided with the inspection of Directors’ offices by the newly elected speaker Jacob Oulanyah and indeed, he was one of the Directors inspected.

A viral video on social media last night shows a tipsy Obore celebrating the downfall of former speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and at the same time jubilating the victory of both Oulanyah and Anita Among who was with Obore in the video.

“We are in things,” Obore shouted as he danced away to local music.

Fight with Kadaga

Obore had a frosty relation with Kadaga mostly because of his decision to side with her deputy Jacob Oulanyah. It is this relationship that caused his ouster from parliament under the guise of forced leave.

Ironically, Kadaga hired Obore to speak for parliament after several attempts to silence the negative reports on parliament in the media.

Following their fallout, Kadaga kicked Obore out of parliament and further ensured frustration to his return to the office.

The news of Kadaga’s failure to retain the speaker’s office yesterday were full blast music to ears of Obore, who now returns to serve in the tenure of Oulanyah and Anita Among, his close associates.