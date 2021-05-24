Raman Pratasevich, a 26-year-old Belarusian national, was “upset” after realizing the Ryanair fllght he was on was unexpectedly landing in Minsk, a witness told Radio Free Europe’s Belarus department on Sunday.
“After a sudden turn of the plane, one guy [Pratasevich] started panicking, grabbing his head,” the source, another passenger on the flight said. “There was no conflict up until the plane turned, no falling out, nothing.”
Belarus claims a bomb scare
According to pro-government media in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko himself ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to be scrambled and intercept the Ryanair jet over an alleged bomb scare. No bomb was found on the plane.
Discussion about this post