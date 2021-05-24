Pratasevich previously served as the editor-in-chief of opposition news outlet NEXTA, which the Belarus authorities have labeled as extremist.

Pratasevich suspected he was followed in Athens

In a separate interview to Deutsche Welle, an aide to opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Franak Viacorka said Pratasevich was in touch with him before boarding the plane and told him he suspected he was being followed.

“This morning I was in touch with Raman… he shared [with me] concerns that someone was following him in Athens airport,” the politician said.

NEXTA also shared texts sent out by Pratasevich from Athens, in which he described a suspicious Russian-speaking man who seemed to try to get a photo of his travel documents.

“The great thing is, that he was the next in line to get his documents checked, and he just turned and walked away… at the gate,” Pratasevich wrote, describing the man as “middle-aged, built, balding” and carrying a leather suitcase.

Talking to DW, Viacorka described the 26-year-old reporter as a “personal enemy of Lukashenko,” saying that Pratasevich was “posting videos and pictures from a protest about torture in prisons, about the conditions in jails. He was one of the most prominent figures speaking about the horrible violations of human rights.”

“I think what we saw today, it was their revenge, personal revenge of Lukashenko against Raman and his principled position right now,” he told DW.

Source: DW