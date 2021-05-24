The Minister of Health has flagged off the second and final round of COVID-19 vaccination across the country.

Outgoing Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng received her second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine and urged all those already vaccinated to get their final dose.

Aceng said at the launch that the recent spike in positive Covid-19 cases signals a looming second wave of the pandemic and urged Ugandans to maintain Standard Operating Procedures and get vaccinated.

“All persons who have received their 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and have completed between 8 to 12 weeks should visit any designated vaccination health facility and receive their 2nd dose,” Aceng said.

Aceng also revealed that Uganda has been forced to reopen closed isolation centers following a surge in the cases.

“The station is not good, the number of cases are increasing daily, the resurgence is true, it is real. Our isolation facilities, especially the Intensive Care Unit at Mulago is already getting full,” Aceng said.

According to information from Mulago COVID-19 isolation center, the High Dependence Unit currently has 29 patients with 18 on oxygen and 11 in UCU.

As of Friday according to the Health Ministry data, the country has so far confirmed 43,370 cumulative cases. A total of 140 patients are on admission.

The Health Ministry revealed that they will receive more doses of the vaccine from the African Union.