Sources close to Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa say he has decided to step aside for Anita Among to take the deputy speaker position.

Tayebwa had announced yesterday that he would challenge NRM’s preferred candidate for the deputy speaker position as an independent candidate.

Tayebwa lost to Among in a vote by the caucus of the NRM on Sunday evening. Tayebwa polled 149 votes to Among’s 168 votes.

With MPs streaming into Kololo ceremonial grounds to vote on the next speaker and deputy, sources close to Tayebwa say he has thrown in the towel.

Tayebwa reportedly reached the decision after a high level meeting brokered by party big wigs with President Museveni in attendance.

The sources say that, “Following resolutions from the meeting,Tayebwa will not continue as an independent candidate.”

However, Tayebwa is yet to make an official communication on the matter.