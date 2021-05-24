At least two (2) FLN assailants have been killed by Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) in a foiled attack in Rusizi District on Sunday.

According to a statement from the RDF, a section of FLN assailants from Giturashyamba in Mbayi commune of Burundi crossed River Ruhwa along the Rwanda borderline, and entered approximately 100 metres inside Rwanda before they were intercepted.

“The enemy assailants were intercepted by a Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) ambush; two (2) assailants were immediately killed, one assailants were immediately killed,” the statement reads in part.

RDF said that the attack happened between 21:15 hrs and 21:35 hrs on Sunday evening.

The Rwandan army said that they were able to capture equipment from the attackers, including one (1) submachine gun, seven (7) magazines, one (1) tortoise grenade, one (1) antennae of a Motorola radio and two (2) Burundi National Defence Force army uniforms.

“The enemy assailants retreated back to Burundi across River Ruhwa separating Ruhororo across River Ruhwa separating Burundi zone in Mabayi commune in Burundi and Bweyeye sector in Rwanda and returned to Kibira Forest where they have bases,” the Rwandan army announced.

The National Liberation Front (French: Front de Libération Nationale – FLN) was originally known as Umbumwé which means ‘solidarity.’

The group was founded in the mid-1980s by Joseph Karumba, a former schoolteacher and ex-member of PALIPEHUTU.

The FLN force was formerly active as a militant rebel group before and during the Burundian Civil War.