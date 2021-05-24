The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate for the speakership, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, has said that he is optimistic about the opposition’s chances of winning the top seat in the 11th parliament.

Ssemujju made the remarks shortly after Kamuli Woman MP, Rebecca Kadaga announced that she will contest as an Independent candidate in the race for Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

The NRM top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) dropped Kadaga in favour of her former deputy Jacob Oulanyah ahead of today’s decisive vote.

Ssemujju said given the situation, this time round the opposition stands a chance to win the race adding that this is due to the divisions that are likely to arise after NRM endorsed Oulanyah.

“For the first time, I have a chance to win the speakership race. There is a real possibility but now it will depend on many other factors including my other colleagues in the opposition gaining confidence,” he said.

He explained that many MPs had supported Kadaga because they thought Kadaga was so powerful that she was going to bulldoze her way through the NRM and she would become the NRM candidate,something which has not happened.

“Like many, they were supporting her because she had the numbers, she is now as vulnerable as I am, so both of us are looking for support.The support they thought was guaranteed for her has evaporated,” said Ssemujju.

He noted that at least for him, he can start from the members of his party unlike Kadaga was has no body at the moment.

“She should learn from [Amama] Mbabazi. In fact my advice to her is that if she has any support, she needs to bring that support to me and work with me,”he said.

The Speakership race now has four candidates, who include Kadaga, Oulanyah, Ssemujju (FDC) and Bukoto Central MP Richard Ssebamala (DP) among others.

The newly sworn-in members of the 11th Parliament will today converge at Kololo airstrip to elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.