National Resistance Movement (NRM) party members are currently meeting in Entebbe to decide on who will represent the party in the deputy speakership race.

Anita Among (Bukedea woman MP) , Jacob Oboth Oboth, Robinah Nabanja ( Kakumiro woman)., Robinah Rwakoojo (Gomba West), Thomas Tayebwa (Ruhinda North), and Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga County) have all expressed interest in the position.

NRM’s top decision making organ CEC was supposed to vote on who should represent the party in the race. However, CEC failed to zero in on one candidate.

CEC expressed interest in the candidatures of Anita Among, Robinah Nabanja and Thomas Tayebwa.

The final decision on who will represent NRM in the deputy speakership race has been left to the caucus which is currently sitting.

Earlier in the day, CEC had taken a vote and outgoing deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah was selected to run for speaker. He defeated the outgoing speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

