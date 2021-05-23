Hello…

Greetings from Hatmahz kitchen.

Now many of you still struggle to prepare a nice yummy Spanish Omelette. Well, stress no more. Here is the best recipe.

What you need;

4 tablespoons of oil. Chopped onions. Salt. Handful of chopped coriander. A quarter teaspoon of chili powder. A quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder. A quarter teaspoon of cumin powder. 2 medium size Irish potatoes (chopped into small pieces). 1 medium size carrot (grated). 1 big size green pepper (chopped). 4 eggs.

Procedure:

Put the oil in a frying pan.

Add the chopped onions and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add salt to taste, add cumin powder, chili powder, turmeric, and Sauté for another 2 minutes.

Add the chopped potatoes and the grated carrots. Mix well and cook until the Irish gets to boil. Add the chopped green bell pepper and Sauté for 2 minutes.

Beat 4 eggs in a bowl, add some salt to taste, black pepper, green chili (optional), chopped coriander and mix well.

Add this to the cooked vegetables and mix thoroughly well. Add 50 grams of mozzarella cheese and again mix very well.

Heat 2 tbsp. of oil in a frying pan. Pour in the eggs and vegetable mixture, and cook for about 2 minutes. Flip, and again cook both sides till golden brown.

Remove from pan, slice into pieces and enjoy with your favorite tea or coffee.

Kitchen hack 2.

Easily remove burned-on food from your cooking pans.

Boil a mixture of vinegar and water in the burnt pan. This will loosen the burned-on food. Remove the pan from the fire, and pour out the liquid.

Add a teaspoon of baking soda and let the solution cool down. When it has cooled enough, scrub the pan with more baking soda and your pan will be as good as new!

Cheers. Have a blessed Sunday!