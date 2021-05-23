The president of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has urged his supporters to be careful with their lives as the struggle to remove President Museveni from power continues.

Bobi Wine made the remarks shortly after one of his supporters Daniel Apedeli, commonly known as Number 1, was laid to rest in his home district of Kumi.

He said they are dealing with what he described as a “criminal” regime.

Kyagulanyi said Apedeli was part of their security team and has been a very reliable supporter.

He said that like many of the people he works with, the deceased was being constantly trailed to a point of not staying at his home many times.

“He spoke to several comrades of how he had been approached and requested to work with the regime, but he turned down the offer. As always, they told him to expect consequences. Therefore, when we were told that his body was at Mulago mortuary, we all got very suspicious of the circumstances leading to his death,” he narrated.

He said Apedeli’s body bore severe marks of torture implying that he went through a lot of suffering before meeting an extremely painful death.

“I request all of you comrades to be very careful knowing that we are dealing with a criminal regime and indeed they are very scared and would want to eliminate the threat we pose to them by eliminating us,” he said.

He encouraged his supporters to always move in groups, especially at night, so that if anything happens to them, the nation can quickly get to know.