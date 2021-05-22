Days after swearing-in, President Yoweri Museveni has endorsed for publication of a new official portrait that shall be used in all public offices in the country.

Museveni was sworn-in on 12th May 2021, at Kololo for his sixth elective term after being declared winner of the January election.

According to the letter by Hajji Kakande Yunus the Secretary, Office of the President, all MDALGs and missions abroad have been urged to order for the new portrait to replace all the previous ones.

The new portrait seen by the Nile Post depicts president Museveni in a white long-sleeved shirt and his trademark hat, with the Ugandan flag in the background.

It replaces the previous official portrait in which Museveni is dressed in a black coat, white collar shirt and a blue tie.

According to Hajji Kakande, all orders for the new portrait shall be made at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC).

“The purpose this letter therefore, is to urge you to display the new presidential portrait in all public offices. For purposes of standardization, you are encouraged to place orders for this portrait at the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC),” reads the letter by the Secretary, Office of the President.