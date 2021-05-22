There is some peace, glow and happiness that comes when you cum. You walk into a week, a day or even a room, and you own it because you had a calm cum session.

Sometimes when you meet someone, it is evident that they do not know what ‘cumming’ is. Some people you meet are bitter because they have never experienced that type of happiness.

I am of the view that that time when you climax is a time when God is introducing you to how heaven will feel like.

Even when you know you are experiencing it with the wrong person, it will feel like heaven for a moment.

When you decide that you are going to lay someone’s daughter, please make sure that you take it all the way. Men who do not make women cum are the reason we have bitter women.

It is your responsibility as a man to make sure you make every woman you lay cum. If you feel you won’t take it all the way, do not ask her for some in the first place.

As a man, it is your duty to take her all the way. If you know that your woman needs time to cum and do not have it, find an excuse not to lay her.

On a day you have had an away game, please do not try to lay the wife at home. And no, I am not saying that he is from an away game every time he comes back home tired.

Be honest with yourself if you know that you can’t make her cum. Talk to her. Sex talk is a real thing, and it doesn’t only refer to when you want to talk to your children about sex.

There is nothing as sexy as a man who asks a woman how she likes it. What it takes to make her cum. There is something sexy about a man wanting to know how to use a woman’s body to make her happy.

Don’t be surprised that you have a woman who squirts and yet it is another man who knows exactly how to extract that juice from her. Take your time and learn your woman’s body.

A man who has mastered the art of making a woman cum is the real MVP. Those are kings.

Yes, yes, I know that money is important, but a man who makes your woman cum ends up eating the money you give her.

Imagine a man who is financially capable of taking care of his woman but also makes her moan in ecstasy?

Imagine a man who ensures that you climax and walk away a happy woman?

A man who thinks a woman should find a way to cum when they are together is selfish. A man who doesn’t ask a woman if she has cum at the end of every session is a selfish man.

Only a man who makes you cum has the right to call you in the middle of the night. Only a man that makes you cum deserves the dadzy title.

Till next time, if he makes you cum, keep him close.