Singer Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has, for the first time, hinted at why his relationship with fellow musician Rema Namakula did not end in marriage.

In an interview, Kenzo explained that he does not like live a showy, private life.

This is one of Kenzo’s first interviews where he speaks in more detail why his relationship with Rema that resulted in the birth of a daughter did not work out.

The implosion of their relationship in 2019 gripped the country as Rema swiftly moved on to date a then little known medical student called Hamza Ssebunya.

In a total reverse of the years long courtship that Rema had endured with Kenzo, Ssebunya was introduced to her relatives and they formalised their union in a traditional marriage ceremony.

Until that point, Kenzo had risen to the pinnace of Ugandan music circles winning several prestigious continental awards. However, the end seemed to turn public tide against him with many congratulating Rema for “escaping his clutches.”

Late controversial Muslim cleric Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata even waded into the controversy dabbing Kenzo a “love nigga” for his indecisiveness in formalising their relationship. Kenzo and Muzaata would later reconcile with the cleric admitting he had spoken out of turn.

In the meantime, Kenzo barely spoke about the relationship. Whenever the Sitya Loss hitmaker tried to address the relationship, he seemed to break down. Songs like Semyekozo, Bikyuuka seemed to be the only way he could touch on the sensitive topic of his changing relationship with Rema.

From their first public appearance in 2019, Rema and Hamza seemed determined to remain at the centre of attention.

Rema and Hamza have ensured their love dovey moments are captured on camera from vacations in national parks to trips abroad.

But in this interview, Kenzo explained why he realised he was not on the same page with Rema because he wanted a distinction between their public and private lives.

The ‘Kaana ka Mbata’ singer said that he is not comfortable with chronicling on video for the world every aspect of his private life, like Rema and Hamza seem more than happy to.

The ‘Semyekozo’ hitmaker said he believes there has to be a difference between marriage and ‘showbiz.’

He summed it up, “Whatever I didn’t do, I couldn’t because because that’s not me. Whatever he (Ssebunya) is doing, he has to do it because that’s him. The problem is how do we maintain the relationship even after breakup.”